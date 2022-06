WBGO's Jon Kalish profiles writer and activist William Electric Black and his fight to stop gun violence. Host Doug Doyle chats with those involved in a Juneteenth fundraising concert at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, including Sweet Honey in the Rock’s co-founder Carol Maillard and Dr. Nori Rost, leader of the New York Society for Ethical Culture. All proceeds will go to the "Harlem Mothers/Fathers S.A.V.E.

