PIAA baseball: Hazleton Area routs Emmaus in 6A; MMI Prep’s run ends in Class A

It took Hazleton Area five innings to get the first hit in the first round of states.

Bryce Molinaro wasn’t about to wait that long on Thursday.

Molinaro launched a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to set the tone for the Cougars’ 12-0 victory over Emmaus in five innings in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Stump Stadium in Pine Grove.

Nick Biasi threw a one-hitter for the win while Brett Antolick hit a two-run shot of his own as both finished with three RBI.

Hazleton Area moved within two wins of a state championship, with the next step coming in Monday’s semifinals against District 11 champ Bethlehem Liberty with the site and time to be determined.

The Cougars have not allowed a run in the state tournament. And in four postseason games, including the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs, they have outscored opponents 43-3.

After narrowly edging Coatesville 1-0 in the state opener, Hazleton Area wasted no time getting back into rhythm in the batter’s box on Thursday.

Jatnk Diaz drove in a run after Molinaro’s home run to give the Cougars a 3-0 advantage before even handing the ball to Biasi.

The Cougars (22-1) quickly doubled their lead in the second inning on an RBI triple from Grant Russo and a pair of run-scoring sacrifices from Brett Antolick and Diaz.

Biasi delivered a two-run single in the fourth that made it 8-0. Antolick then hit his homer in the fifth to trigger another Cougars rally. Biasi knocked in another run in the frame before closing the door in the home half to end the game early via the mercy rule.

It was Hazleton Area’s second win over Emmaus, the District 11 runner-up, this season. The Cougars also beat the Hornets 9-0 back in April.

CLASS A QUARTERFINALS

Halifax 3, MMI Prep 1

Judah Miller starred for Halifax, slamming a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning while picking up the win on the mound in the first game of the doubleheader at Pine Grove.

The Preppers scratched out an early 1-0 lead but couldn’t add any more against the Wildcats. MMI Prep finished its season with a 7-15 record and the District 2 Class A championship.

David Castro scored the Preppers’ lone run in the bottom of the first after drawing a walk and ultimately coming home on an error. Castro started on the mound and finished with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and six walks.

MMI finished with five singles for the game, with Heath Williams going 2-for-3.

Andrew Burns, Carson Valkusky and John Drobnock had the other hits for the Preppers, who had trouble against Miller, as the Wildcats pitcher struck out 13 in six innings.

Halifax added an insurance run in the seventh to reach the state semifinals for the third straight season, taking on District 11 champion Tri-Valley on Monday.

PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals

Hazleton Area 12, Emmaus 0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`3`2`2`1

Rossi lf`0`1`0`0

Antolick 2b`4`2`2`3

Molinaro ss`3`4`2`2

Biasi p`3`0`2`3

L.Russo cf`3`1`3`1

Diaz 3b`2`0`1`1

Peters 1b`3`0`0`0

Lazar lf-c`3`0`0`0

Aponick rf`3`1`1`0

Guzman cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`12`13`11

Emmaus`AB`R`H`BI

LePage p-lf`1`0`0`0

Gallagher cf`3`0`0`0

McEllroy lf-1b`3`0`0`0

Foley 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Latchford 2b`1`0`0`0

Williams 2b`1`0`0`0

Chiego c`1`0`0`0

Cook c`1`0`0`0

Viola ss`1`0`0`0

Wilson 3b`2`0`1`0

Deschenes rf`1`0`0`0

Schadler cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Hazleton Area`330`24 — 12

Emmaus`000`00 — 0

2B — Antolick, L.Russo, Molinaro; 3B — G.Russo; HR — Antolick, Molinaro

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Biasi, W`5.0`1`0`0`6`10

Emmaus`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

LePage, L`1.1`6`6`4`2`1

Foley`1.2`2`2`2`2`0

Latchford`2.0`5`4`4`2`1

PIAA Class A quarterfinals

Halifax 3, MMI Prep 1

Halifax`AB`R`H`BI

J.Miller p-2b`4`2`2`2

I.Miller lf`3`0`0`0

Strohecker ss`2`0`0`1

Tyrrell`4`0`1`0

Alvarez rf`2`0`0`0

Enders rf`0`0`0`0

Campbell 1b`2`0`0`0

Berry c`1`0`0`0

Stoneroad 3b`2`0`0`0

Kline cf`1`1`0`0

Berry cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`3`3

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Castro p-ss-1b`3`1`0`0

Burns ss-lf`3`0`1`0

Valkusky 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Yenchko cf`3`0`0`0

Williams 3b`3`0`2`0

McDermott dh`3`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`2`0`0`0

Drobnock rf-1b`3`0`1`0

Witner c`2`0`0`0

Pedri cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`5`0

Halifax`002`000`1 — 3

MMI Prep`100`000`0 — 1

2B — J.Miller; HR — J.Miller

Halifax`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Miller, W`6.0`4`1`0`3`13

Strohecker, S`1.0`1`0`0`0`3

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castro, L`5.2`2`2`2`6`10

Valkusky`1.1`1`1`1`0`0