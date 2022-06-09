Daveed Diggs of ‘Hamilton’ Fame Lists L.A. Home for $2.895 Million

This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,677 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeremy Kamm. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The secondary bathroom features a large, oversized window and soothing tones in Calacatta Prima marble on the floors and walls. The spa-like primary bathroom is a serene retreat, accented with statuary Calacatta Prima marble slab walls and countertops, custom European white oak vanities, and custom Palladium-finish fixtures by Morris Adjmi. Welcome to the Neo-Gothic splendor that is 30 East 31 in the historic and trendy NoMad (North of Madison Square Park), an area characterized by varied architectural styles, from the Second Empire to French Renaissance Revival, and an endless assortment of stylish hotels, trendy bars, restaurants, and numerous health/fitness options. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. 30 East 31st offers its residents a full suite of building amenities: Elegantly furnished, 24-hour attended lobby Resident storage and bicycle storage Private dining room with catering kitchen Fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment, and stretching area Terrace Tranquil viewing garden The complete terms of the offering are available with the New York State Department of Law under file NO.

