WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Ranger

Thanks for the tips. That big red SITE CLOSED sign is what you’ll see if you show up at the city’s COVID-testing site at 2801 SW Thistle. We went over to find out why; staff at the site told us the generator was vandalized, and crews from UW Medicine, which does the testing at the site, were on their way to assess. They’re not sure yet whether they’ll be able to reopen today (normal hours are 9 am-5:30 pm), so for now they’re directing everyone to the SODO site (3820 6th Avenue South, same hours). As we note in our weekly COVID-stats updates (like this one published last night), there’s also a Curative-operated testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW), open until 3 pm.
(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
5:34 PM: Big Seattle Fire “vault-fire response” is headed for the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. Sparks and smoke are reported to be coming from beneath a concrete slab at a “new construction” site. Police are being dispatched to help direct traffic in the area. Updates to come.
On Saturday, as thousands rallied across the country against gun violence, the March For Our Lives events were originally supposed to include a West Seattle Junction demonstration too, but it was canceled earlier in the week. However, Anni and friends showed up anyway. She sent the photo and report today:
Michael, we’ve learned the answer to a question many have been asking: What’s next for the former West 5 space at 4539 California SW in The Junction?. Answer: A bar/restaurant called Camp West. We connected today with a member of the ownership team, Patrick Haight, who tells us...
The biggest events tonight are both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), where preparations are under way:. That’s the field where our area’s two biggest high schools will have their Class of 2022 graduations tonight – Chief Sealth International High School at 5 pm, West Seattle High School at 8 pm.
(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos) Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:. Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area.
It’s a summer full of comebacks for events that went on pandemic hiatus. This weekend’s big return: The West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual Rock and Gem Show at Alki Masonic Hall (which is in The Junction at 40th/Edmunds). You can look at and learn about rocks and minerals of many sizes, shapes, and colors:
The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
One our area’s most-passionate advocates is retiring and moving away. As noted in our daily event list, a gathering Saturday in South Park was a sendoff for James Rasmussen, who’s spent 20 years with the Duwamish River Community Coalition, most recently as its Superfund Manager. from the DRCC’s announcement of his departure:
