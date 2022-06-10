ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla goes airborne, fatally strikes California pedestrian

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Tesla crash: A man driving a Tesla in Southern California struck a pedestrian when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a dip, causing his vehicle to go airborne. (Tomsmith585/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — A California woman was killed Tuesday when a man driving a Tesla went airborne and fatally struck her, authorities said.

The driver, Frank Shoaf, 39, was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The court has issued a provisional order of no bail, though he has a bail review hearing scheduled for June 22, according to KNSD-TV.

San Diego police said the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. PDT in Kearny Mesa, when Shoaf allegedly ran a red light and hit a dip, causing the Tesla to go airborne.

The Tesla struck the 40-year-old woman, who has not been named, on the sidewalk and crashed into a no-parking sign before coming to a stop in the drive-thru of a KFC restaurant, KSND reported.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, the Union-Tribune reported.

Shoaf, who works as an Uber driver and has no previous criminal history, failed a field sobriety test and admitted to “huffing,” prosecutors said. Huffing is the act of a person inhaling substances for a recreational high, according to KNSD.

Police said Shoaf asked for “another hit” while on the scene after the crash, the television station reported.

Shoaf is due back in court in San Diego on June 17 for a readiness hearing, KNSD reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

