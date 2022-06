We’ve arrived mid-year and it’s time for a Flagler News Weekly update! It’s exciting to see after a year and a half serving as your digital newspaper that our readership has more than doubled from where we were at this time last year. With 5 million visits in 2021, we’ve already had nearly 7.5 million this year. It’s encouraging to know people trust Flagler News Weekly to deliver timely, good news about what’s happening not only here in Flagler County, but across the state of Florida.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO