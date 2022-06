Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.

