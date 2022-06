Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on June 13. Thanks to all of you who have reached out in the last few days about the announcement that I’ll be coming in as interim president following President McConnell’s departure at the end of this month. While I’m grateful for the opportunity to be of service to CSU – and grateful to the Board of Governors of the CSU System for their confidence in me – I also recognize that many on campus are surprised, disappointed, and concerned that this transition is happening at all. Others may simply be wondering what this change in leadership means for ongoing initiatives and programs.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO