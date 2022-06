InfoComm 2022 returned to Las Vegas June 4-10 to gather the pro AV industry for a buzzing trade show floor, inspirational education sessions, lively networking events, and much more. The show welcomed 19,681 verified attendees from more than 110 countries and all 50 U.S states, and 522 exhibitors showcased innovative pro AV products and solutions across 294,500 square feet of the trade show floor in the North Hall and new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO