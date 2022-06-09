The Quarry: Gameplay Walkthrough With Developers

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
Throughout the game, you will encounter many small items. These include the following:. Tinderboxes are used to light torches, candles, or any other possible light sources. On Normal, there are 151 total Tinderboxes; collecting them all with net you an achievement. Oil Canisters are used to keep Daniel's lantern lit.
Free-to-play games are the ones that allow the players to experience the game without making them pay any money up front, but the developers still need to make some sort of income through their title. Here's where in-game purchases come in and sometimes the developers make these systems warped in order to get their money back. Diablo Immortal is a game that is infamous for following the same structure and one player learned that in the most painful way.
Sculk blocks were introduced in The Wild 1.19 update. Some of them serve major purposes, while others are simply decorative blocks. They spawn in the same biome and use the same method for harvesting them. It may be a little overwhelming to understand which sculk blocks do what. In this...
Half-Life Alyx is one of the best VR games around, and a talented team of modders are building upon the original with a campaign expansion titled Half-Life Alyx: Levitation. At today's PC Gaming Show, seven minutes of gameplay were revealed for the upcoming mod, which follows up on the events from the main game's campaign.
Naughty Dog has confirmed that, as of Spring 2022, The Last of Us Part 2 has sold over 10 million copies. The milestone was shared in the "The Growing Future of The Last of Us" article on PlayStation.Blog, the same one that gave further details on The Last of Us Part 1 remake, the standalone multiplayer game set in its universe, and HBO's The Last of Us series.
Overwatch 2's long-awaited PvP mode will be released into early access on October 4 – and it will be going free-to-play. As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard made a special appearance to give an update on Overwatch 2. After years of waiting, the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will be released this October. But where the first Overwatch was a paid release, Overwatch 2 will be going free-to-play.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which looks to be a potential remaster or remake of the tactical RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together that was first released on the Super Famicom in 1995, has seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its official reveal. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter,...
This part of IGN's Mario Strikers Battle League WIki Guide walks through the game's single player content, which primarily lies in the Cup Battles mode. This is the closest Mario Strikers Battle League gets to a story mode, with multiple cups to play through against AI opponents of varying difficulties.
During today's Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft announced that everything shown would be playable in the next 12 months. There was some question whether that would include the Hollow Knight: Silksong, but now Xbox has seemingly confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up will indeed be out within a year. The confirmation came via...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dark fantasy action game set in the Chinese Three Kingdoms period - coming from the creators of Nioh. It's set to arrive early in 2023, and will arrive on Game Pass at launch. Announced at today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, the game will seemingly mix...
Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
Beginning in 1998, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine laid the foundation for the future of gaming as an all-in-one tool for creating 3D games. Expertly shown off in games like Unreal Tournament and Quake, the engine came when 3D games were beginning to take over and was a great tool for developers to make a shift into the third dimension.
Our Podcast Unlocked Xbox panelists discuss what is coming up for Xbox in 2023. Games such as Redfall, Starfield, and more are scheduled for next year, so check out our thoughts on the lineup! IGN's Summer of Gaming is presented by The Terminal List. Watch the action-filled psychological thriller starring Chris Pratt. Only on Prime Video July 1st.
Following months of anticipation, Todd Howard and Bethesda finally revealed the first gameplay footage for Starfield yesterday during the 2022 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase. The 15 minute long reveal consisted of footage that showcased what fans will be able to achieve in the upcoming space RPG title. This...
Here's a look at The Alters, an upcoming sci-fi game coming to PC. To survive on a lonely planet, Jan creates alternate versions of himself - the alters. Each alter's personality is shaped by Jan's various life paths. The Alters begs a simple question surrounding life-changing moments and the decisions people make: What if...?
This is the beginner’s help section of IGN’s Naraka Bladepoint guide, a hub with all the essential information you need to know to dive into battle. In addition to an extensive set of tips to help give you a competitive advantage, this section also includes other common questions, such as how cross-play works and how to pull off combos.
Josh Sawyer’s just-announced medieval narrative mystery, Pentiment, has been in development for about four years now. But if you ask Sawyer, it really started way, way back in 1992. At the time, Sawyer was enjoying an RPG called Darklands, developed by Microprose Labs for MS-DOS. It was set in...
The 2022 Xbox Games Showcases ended with a bang, as Todd Howard took to the stage to finally showcase what Starfield is all about. The upcoming Bethesda title has long been touted as the next game to look out for, and Howard proved that to be true, as the title's gameplay shocked everyone with the developer's scale and ambition.
