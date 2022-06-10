ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Max Muncy Goes Off on the White Sox Manager

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dodgers fans got to witness one of the most questionable managerial decisions of the year on Thursday afternoon, and it went in their favor. That had to feel good to be on the positive side of things. It came in the top of the 6th innings with Los Angeles already up...

www.dodgersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Could Not Believe What Tony La Russa Did

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did the unthinkable yesterday during the team’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Dodgers ahead of the White Sox 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Trea Turner stood at the plate against left-hander Bennett Sousa.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The White Sox#Dodgers News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy