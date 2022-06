The San Benito CISD will be offering counseling Monday following a 2-vehicle wreck that claimed the lives of two school district athletic trainers. Robert Garza and Raul Ramos were killed Friday morning. The two were traveling on State Highway 345 when police say the driver made a u-turn north of FM 361 and their vehicle was struck by a northbound delivery truck. Both Garza and Ramos were found dead at the scene.

SAN BENITO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO