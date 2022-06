June 8, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Nathan Fletcher, Chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, fielded questions from East County Chamber of Commerce members during a “Dine and Dialogue” event June 2 at the Chamber’s El Cajon conference room. Due to redistricting, Fletcher now represents parts of East County including La Mesa, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley, so for many of his new constituents, this was their first opportunity to meet their new Supervisor.

