The air on Saturday was thick with sunscreen, sweat and smiles in the heat at Arlington’s first-ever pride event. Folks, young and old, draped in deep runs of color fanned out in the grass like a cozy backyard barbecue, slick and oiled and beaming. Music bellowed through it all, framed by laughs and cheers. The booths doled out drinks, T-shirts and flags while the stages hosted drag shows, musical performances and trivia. All were equally adorned in color and brought people together in a moment that transcended politics and prejudice.

2 DAYS AGO