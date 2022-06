PALMDALE – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a 30-year-old man who suffers from depression. Christopher Lawrence Darrett, also known as C.J., was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on the 2500 block of Olive Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

