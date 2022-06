A year ago, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle woke up in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center at 3 a.m. with cold sweat dripping down his face. The 20-year head coach had just left a cushy situation at TCU where he took the Horned Frogs to five College World Series. The day prior, he made a statement in front of television cameras and media that everyone knew would be hard to accomplish, which added to the stress.

