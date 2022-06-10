ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Gun buyback event in Oakland hopes to make community safer

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yiZq_0g6FgYi100

OAKLAND - While mass shootings get the most press coverage, everyday incidents of gun violence harm communities across the county in similar ways. In Oakland -- a city once infamous for violent crime -- a buyback program hopes to ease that pain.

"The last time I seen her, she was walking out to go to school," said Chalinda Hatcher. Her daughter, Shamara Young was shot and killed riding in her Uncle Joshua's car eight months ago during a road rage incident. "Aside from the Texas mass shooting, we are dealing with gun violence every day in Oakland. It's ridiculous. I am so sick and tired of it," Hatcher told KPIX5.

Chalinda gets angry every time she hears of another life lost and wonders why nothing is done. "This is definitely a club that I don't like being in. Not at all. I wouldn't wish this on nobody - not even my worst enemy. The pain of losing your child is just indescribable."

She hopes programs like this weekend's planned gun buyback in Oakland put a dent in the mass of weapons on the streets.

OPD Captain Roland Holmgren does too. "I think what we see in our streets is this saturation of firearms," he said. Holmgen knows someone who turns in a gun likely isn't the problem, but sees gun buybacks as a way to prevent some weapons from getting stolen homes where they weren't properly cared for or stored. Nearly 150 guns were reported lost or stolen in Oakland last year.

"You gotta imagine somebody who is going to steal a firearm is not going to steal that for legitimate purposes. We want to remove the potential to hurt and harm our community." In 2021, OPD pulled 1200 weapons off the streets - that number is already up 20 percent year to date.

Some of the weapons bought back last year were melted down into garden tools, which will be given out along with cold hard cash at this weekend's buyback.

Shamara's uncle thinks about the day his baby niece died a lot. "The fact that I was the one driving the car. There's a lot of regret that I get. A lot. A lot of guilt," said Joshua Hatcher.

Every morning, Chalinda thinks about the teenage girl wearing a backpack, that walked out the door - never to come home again. "Every time I think about her, my chest hurts. Like, I just get so sad."

Comments / 8

KissMyGrits
3d ago

Gun Buybacks have very little impact on making the community safer..the amount of ghost guns that are still proliferated throughout our cities aren't going to buybacks..additionally..only folks with Jenky guns go to those events..

Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland PD's first gun buyback in decade nets 131 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. - For the first time in nearly a decade, Oakland police participated in a gun buyback program. Saturday’s event resulted in 131 guns turned in, and over $10,000 worth of gift certificates given out, according to officials. Organizers acknowledge that gun buybacks aren’t a solution for reducing...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland councilmember says National Guard needed to counter gun crime

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale District said they're seeing an uptick in gun violence near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in recent months. They shared surveillance videos of shootings, including a murder, with KPIX.Neighbors said there was a non-injury shooting there on April 29, a robbery that turned deadly on May 12 and drive-by shooting on June 5."I always make sure I have some kind of weapon like a pepper spray or a little baton -- something -- that's become our norm. It's feeling like you always have to be ready to fight,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area students lead March for Our Lives rallies for gun reforms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Teenagers all over the Bay Area organized rallies Saturday for gun reform and tighter national gun control policies. Events were set to happen in eight different locations, including Walnut Creek, Redwood City, San Francisco and Sonoma. Lucy Goetz, a 17-year-old high school student organizer from Concord, told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

East Bay 11-year-old helps organize Oakland's March For Our Lives

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Like so many youngsters across the San Francisco Bay Area, the images and media reports of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas struck close to home for Alex Ibarra."I was reading about Uvalde and when I found out that most of those kids were my age, I knew I had to do something," he told KPIX. "One of the things those country needs is proper gun laws to keep people safe and after back-to-back shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde, I communicated with my friends to see if we could contact March For Our Lives."The Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.That shooting near...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: Proud Boys disrupted drag queen storytelling at San Lorenzo library

SAN LORENZO – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of men likely associated with the proud boys who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event on Saturday with homophobic and transphobic slurs.Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande. Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month. "I've always received death threats, hate mail...
SAN LORENZO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Firearms#Opd
CBS San Francisco

Marin County gun buyback event gets over 500 firearms off the streets

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents brought hundreds of unwanted firearms to a gun buyback event held by the city of San Rafael on Saturday, getting them off the streets after the nation was rocked by the school shooting in Texas.The event was hosted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Marin County and the Marin County District Attorney's Office. It took place at the Marin County Sheriff's Office.A total of 552 firearms were collected over a four-hour period. The firearms collected included 193 handguns, 210 rifles and 149 shotguns. According to San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink, 28 weapons...
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4

Here’s why Oakland declared racism public health crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — This week, the Oakland City Council unanimously voted to declare racism a public health crisis. KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin spoke with Darlene Flynn, Director of Race and Equity, and Seema Rupani with the City Attorney’s Office for perspective.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 clerks, servers in Menlo Park establishments cited for alcohol sales to minors

MENLO PARK – Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police officers on Friday cited five clerks and servers in Menlo Park for selling alcohol to minors. The authors set up a minor "decoy" operation in which people under the age of 21 attempt to purchase alcohol under the direct supervision of department agents. Twelve retail licensees in Menlo Park were targeted, though the authorities did not release the names of the businesses.Those who got caught selling booze to minors will face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community...
MENLO PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Proud Boys storm into Drag Queen event at Bay Area library

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Alameda County authorities said a group of Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event Saturday at the San Lorenzo library. The group of 5 men, described as members of Proud Boys, allegedly crashed the Drag Queen story hour at about 1:30 p.m. terrifying kids, parents and community members who had come to hear a story.
SAN LORENZO, CA
KRON4 News

Police release video of Alexis Gabe suspect’s clash with task force

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police released video showing the moment a fugitive task force attempted to arrest Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer. Gabe, 24, of Oakley, vanished in January after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s Antioch home. Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard told reporters that detectives searched for the missing woman “via land, sea, and air” […]
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man arrested on street with rifle, body armor

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning who was walking down the street dressed in body armor and holding a rifle. Officers responded to the area of Arlington Drive around 8:30 a.m. to arrest the man. Police were informed of the suspect by his roommate, who called them […]
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Days after fire guts San Jose church, resilient congregation holds services

SAN JOSE – Last week, a Downtown San Jose church was badly damaged in a suspected arson. The fire didn't stop the resilient congregation from holding Sunday services.On Wednesday, the news broke: St. Paul's United Methodist Church in San Jose was on fire, a blaze authorities said was deliberately set by an arsonist."I got onto Google and said, 'uh oh.'  That's how I found out," said church member Phil Braverman.  "And then when I saw it on the news that night, that was not good."The entire front of the church, near the altar, has been gutted, including its pipe organ....
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

SSFPD Report Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested Today

Today at approximately 9:30 am, Nicanor Cortez, 30 years old, of South San Francisco approached a utility worker who was working on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane in South San Francisco. For unknown reasons, Cortez stabbed the utility worker in the neck and fled to a nearby apartment unit. The victim entered the lobby of the Police Department where an officer began life-saving efforts. The victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay congressman praises gun control deal

CONTRA COSTA - North Bay Area Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a statement Sunday praising the efforts of a bipartisan group of senators that reached agreement on legislation to combat gun violence."Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the often unreported, daily gun violence," said Thompson, who represents Napa and parts of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties. "The bipartisan agreement announced by the Senate today is the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years and is an important step to help protect our communities and save lives.""While the deal does not go as far as the House-passed bills, it represents a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention," Thompson said. "We still have more work to do, we can't pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement. I am committed to working with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are desperate for action on gun violence."The proposal includes resources for states to make red flag laws, invests more in children and mental health services, offers more protections for victims of domestic violence, and cracks down on illegal gun sales. 
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy