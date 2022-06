Click here to read the full article. This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead. With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip...

SKIN CARE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO