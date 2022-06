UTAH COUNTY – The Utah County Attorney and Sheriff took shots at each other last week over a child sexual abuse investigation recently announced by the Sheriff’s Office. In dueling press conferences on June 1, prosecutor David Leavitt called it a political attack on him, while Sheriff Mike Smith refused to name suspects or link the case to Leavitt. Both discussed a case that was filed in 2012, and later dropped in 2014, all before Leavitt was elected to his current office.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO