Clearing skies overnight, but scattered showers will make a return over the weekend

Heat and humidity were out in abundance yesterday, and this was enough to spawn some isolated storms late in the evening. These storms were sporadic, wrapping up once the sun went down but still dropping a good dose of rain. It’s been downright muggy and warm overnight as we wait for some potential storms off to our northwest. The main cluster of severe storms over the Great Lakes has broken up and weakened overnight, but lines of storms have been firing up downstream. We’ve already had a severe thunderstorm over Hagerstown and southern PA, and there could be more development through the morning with storms still back over Ohio and PA. Now, the atmosphere has been a bit spent where these storms currently are, but it’s still muggy and warm as can be over us. Storms will continue to be possible with damaging winds, flooding, and hail all threats up until mid-day. By the afternoon, any leftover activity will be to our south and things will start to quiet down.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO