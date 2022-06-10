ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer playoffs: Steines' late goal sends Eau Claire Memorial to sectional final

By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago
The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team took another step closer to the state tournament with a 2-1 home victory over D.C. Everest Thursday evening in the Division 1 sectional semifinals.

The Old Abes scored the first goal on a header from Tessa Ross in the 11th minute. The Evergreens evened things out in the 38th minute when sophomore midfielder Jenna Bauman sent the ball past the Memorial keeper.

Abes keeper Ashlynn Schroeder stretched full length to stop an Evergreen goal in the 66th minute and preserve the tie. Memorial senior forward Greta Steines saw a good scoring opportunity in the 73rd minute, and took it. Her goal sent the Old Abes into Saturday’s sectional final, where they’ll face De Pere. The Redbirds beat Appleton North 2-1 in double overtime in the other sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The final kicks off at 1 p.m. in Marshfield, with the winner advancing to state. Memorial is aiming to return to state for the first time since 2016, which was the latest of the program’s nine total appearances.

Memorial has come close in recent years, reaching the sectional finals in 2017 and 2018. They fell in that round both times, but are looking to break through this time.

Steines’ late winner ensured that dream is still alive.

“I saw the opportunity, and I shot it into the corner,” Steines said. “Now, we’re going to focus on the next game.”

Coach Olivia Hanson complimented her squad’s tenacity and communication.

“My girls know it’s do or die right now,” she said.

“The girls ultimately wanted it more. They played the entire 80 minutes. They gave everything they had, and just that extra endurance and tenacity that they have brought a lot of weight (to the game).”

This was the second time Memorial faced the Evergreens this season. The Old Abes fought to a tie on May 20.

Prior to the start of the season, Hanson predicted her team had what it took to make a state tournament appearance. Now the team is only one game away from fulfilling that prediction.

One poignant moment after the game was when both teams processed through their lines for handshakes and congratulations. First, the Abes, then the Evergreens turned to applaud the fans applauding them.

Hanson disclosed after the game that the team mindset changes subtly the closer it gets to state, as competition gets tougher and the team keeps improving.

“I’m very excited to see this next game because the girls have worked really hard and deserve to get that gold ball,” she said.

Memorial 2, D.C. Everest 1

DCE 1 0 — 1

ECM 1 1 — 2

Goals: 1, Memorial, Tessa Ross, 11th minute; 2, D.C. Everest, Jenna Bauman, 38th minute; 3, Memorial, Greta Steines, 73rd minute.

Eau Claire, WI
