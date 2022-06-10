ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Children’s author comes to Whitman County library June 11

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community is invited to meet local author Kay Bates as she shares her book series,...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

“Damn the repercussions”: North Idaho motorcycle club plans 'peaceful protest' of Saturday's Pride in the Park event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – After a two-year hiatus, “Pride in the Park” returns to Coeur d’Alene City Park. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 3:00 p.m., boasting a free, family-friendly event with food, performances, activity areas, and over 50 booths from local artisans and businesses to enjoy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitman County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Whitman County, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
pullmanradio.com

Dworshak Reservoir Near Orofino Should Be At Full Pool By June 20th

Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino should be at full pool well before the 4th of July. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traditionally has the reservoir at full pool for the holiday. The agency will be releasing more water from Dworshak Dam for the next week to create additional capacity for the spring runoff. The increased spill will raise the North Fork of the Clearwater River below the dam by less than a foot.
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Satanists Target Pride Event With Drag Queens

If the Idaho Satanic Temple is looking to get attention, they have once again achieved its goal. According to multiple published reports and social media outlets, the Satanists are planning to visit a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene this weekend. Idaho Christians and Satanists Showdown at Statehouse. Christians and Satanists...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventures#Book Series#Rug#Pumpkin#The Colfax Library
mtpr.org

A family bike ride through the Taft Tunnel wasn’t fun, but it was memorable

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Nez Perce Tribe assumes larger role at Dworshak Fish Hatchery

The Nez Perce Tribe is assuming a larger role in the operations at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Orofino. The tribe, which has been a co-manager at the hatchery for nearly 20 years, will now take over sole responsibility for fish production and maintenance at the facility. The Lewiston...
OROFINO, ID
Idaho State Journal

98-year-old Idaho man, second oldest licensed Idaho angler, ‘wore out three filet knives’ in past five years

LEWISTON — If you are looking for Paul Sauder this time of year, check Mann Lake at the crack of dawn — it’s a safe bet you’ll find him at the end of the dock fishing for crappie. Sleep in and you are liable to miss him. The 98-year-old Lewiston man often has a stringer full before most people get out of bed. “Two years ago, I got 800 off...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane's VA Hospital at Risk of Losing Accreditation Due to Data Reporting Problems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a watchdog report found Spokane’s VA medical center has failed to collect and report data needed to improve patient safety and maintain the hospital’s accreditation since launching a new computer system in October 2020, a Washington congresswoman called for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fix the system before it causes an exodus of medical staff.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, June 11, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, June 11, 2022. vehicle blocking view at the intersection, maroon suv, wa plate,. dog is barking and all the neighbors are yelling for it to shut up; just want him talked to and for it to stop.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy