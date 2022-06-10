Palouse Conservation district hosts macroinvertebrate exploration in the South Fork

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO