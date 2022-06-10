ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palouse, WA

Palouse Conservation district hosts macroinvertebrate exploration in the South Fork

By Jessica Megis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palouse Conservation District invites community members to the Koppel Farm on Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 to 11:00 am for...

KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating, water sports companies will operate from new docks near Cd'A's Harbor Center

COEUR d'ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene is moving ahead with a plan to build a water-based recreation facility just north of Harbor Center on the Spokane River. Council members during Tuesday's council meeting voted 3-2 to accept proposals and enter into lease agreements with Hayden Lake Paddle Board and Jet Ski and KJ Watersports. Councilman Dan Gookin and Councilwoman Kiki Miller were the dissenting votes.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

“Damn the repercussions”: North Idaho motorcycle club plans 'peaceful protest' of Saturday's Pride in the Park event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – After a two-year hiatus, “Pride in the Park” returns to Coeur d’Alene City Park. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 3:00 p.m., boasting a free, family-friendly event with food, performances, activity areas, and over 50 booths from local artisans and businesses to enjoy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City
Palouse, WA
mtpr.org

A family bike ride through the Taft Tunnel wasn’t fun, but it was memorable

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”
MISSOULA, MT
Big Country News

Drought conditions in the Inland Northwest improve as wet weather remains

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington has no areas in a “severe drought” for the first time since March 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Eastern Washington has had a lot of rain over the past week due to strong plumes of moisture from the subtropics, which is unusual for this time of year, said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
#South Fork#Palouse River#Palouse Conservation#The Koppel Farm
KREM2

Crowds gather for Spokane Pride Parade and Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big crowds gathered in downtown Spokane on Saturday for the 30th annual Pride Parade and festival. Bikers, floats, and groups made their way through Spokane streets as people waved flags and cheered from the sidewalks. The parade started with a roar of motorcycles, some decorated with...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Gov. Little on Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little released a statement about the Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene Saturday. Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Science
KXLY

Possible thunderstorms and then showers overnight – Mark

Your 4 Things for Saturday night’s weather includes a potential of thunderstorms in the night, followed by a mostly dry Sunday during the day before turning into a rainy evening. The showers and cool weather carry over from Sunday night into Monday. Tonight comes with showers starting at around...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Pineapple Express’ elevates rain, flooding concerns across the Northwest

A ‘Pineapple Express’ setup will be responsible for more than an inch of rain in some portions of Eastern Washington and Oregon Friday and Saturday. Yet another rainy weekend forecast for the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla comes after an already unusually wet late spring season. Over the next 48-56 hours, the Cascades and the Blues look to receive between...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Prosecutor's Office Temporarily Moving Locations

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Prosecutor's Office now has a temporary new home. To allow for future courthouse construction, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office is temporarily moving to 1113 F Street (former Justice Services Building) in Lewiston, effective Monday, June 13, 2022. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office will maintain...
LEWISTON, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Satanists Target Pride Event With Drag Queens

If the Idaho Satanic Temple is looking to get attention, they have once again achieved its goal. According to multiple published reports and social media outlets, the Satanists are planning to visit a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene this weekend. Idaho Christians and Satanists Showdown at Statehouse. Christians and Satanists...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane's VA Hospital at Risk of Losing Accreditation Due to Data Reporting Problems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a watchdog report found Spokane’s VA medical center has failed to collect and report data needed to improve patient safety and maintain the hospital’s accreditation since launching a new computer system in October 2020, a Washington congresswoman called for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fix the system before it causes an exodus of medical staff.
SPOKANE, WA

