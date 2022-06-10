Penfield officials hold board meeting over proposed Chick-Fil-A location

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield Planning Board Meeting over a proposed Chick-Fil-A was held Thursday where some concerns were expressed.

Officials said they held a public hearing to talk about the application to put the fast-food restaurant on Route 250 just south of Penfield Road and some residents asked the board to reject the application to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Past comments on gay marriage by Chick-fil-A’s chair drew backlash, though the company reportedly no longer donates to groups seen by some as anti-LGBTQ.

“This family-owned company has a long history of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ population including significant donations to organizations that are linked to hate groups and oppose equality and marriage rights,” one resident said. “These organizations seek to limit their rights as equal citizens.”

Another speaker told the board the town does not need another fast-food restaurant.

If approved, this would be the area’s fourth Chick-fil-A with others in Greece, Henrietta, and Irondequoit.

