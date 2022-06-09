ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow High School senior awarded Idaho Association of Counties grant

By Jessica Megis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Association of Counties has named the 2022 recipients of the IAC scholarship, including Moscow High School senior, Samuel Grant. After a competitive review process, eight students from across the state of Idaho were...

