Almost a year since its launch, the SupDucks NFT collection is going strong. The quirky cartoon ducks, in bright colours and various edgy accessories and traits, are easily recognisable in the NFT space. With multiple sub-collections, merch drops, events, and more, the avatar NFT project has garnered a strong community as well. Indeed, one of the primary reasons for SupDucks NFTs’ success is its founder and lead artist, Franky Aguilar, popularly known as FrankyNines.

