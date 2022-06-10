SSWSC promotes coach to freestyle director

Ambitious! This is how Diane described herself in one word. This former high school Homecoming Queen gave 100% to succeed in everything she put her mind to, whether it was high school Honor Band, Volleyball, or her job. She achieved her goal and dream job when she was named General Manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. While work was a driving force for Diane, her proudest moments were marrying her true love, Tyler, and producing their two sons, Kaden and Ethan. She loved all her boys! Sadly, her life was cut short too soon. She leaves behind a large extended family who mourn her loss; husband Tyler White, sons Kaden and Ethan White, mother Debra Hull, brother Brent Gregory (Ellen), and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was a kind and strong-willed woman, and her loss will be felt deeply throughout the community. A memorial service will be forthcoming.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO