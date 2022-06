PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO