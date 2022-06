The Mac is back! It’s time to celebrate the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest on Saturday, June 18th, from 2pm – 6pm at the Avila Beach Golf Resort!. All of your favorite Central Coast Restaurants will go head to head for the title of, “Best Mac and Cheese on the Central Coast!” There will be Mac and Cheese, wine tasting, cocktail sampling, games and more! Plus, live music! Don’t miss the fight for the title of best mac and cheese on the Central Coast! This is a 21+ event. Proceeds from the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest will be donated to AGM Community Partners!

1 DAY AGO