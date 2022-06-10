Brazos Valley Museum Trail offers prizes through stamp program this summer
By Alex Miller
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 days ago
The Brazos Valley Museum Collective is holding its second annual Museum Trail this summer through Labor Day and visitors can earn prizes by visiting six participating museums, historical sites, libraries and art galleries in the Brazos Valley. “We’ve had this in the works for several years now and last...
Communities throughout the Brazos Valley will be celebrating Juneteenth during this week, from Hearne to Brenham. Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the...
Artists of Brazos County are asked to submit artwork to be displayed in the first Bryan-College Station Community Showcase at Reynolds Gallery in College Station, hosted by the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center Visual Arts Committee. Artists must be 18 years or older and live in the B-CS region and...
Arch “Beaver” Aplin III started Buc-ee’s two years after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in construction science, and he’s been building the iconic travel centers ever since. Aplin recently donated $50 million to his alma mater for a hospitality entrepreneurship program at the school,...
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds from commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S. The disease was spotted after tests by federal wildlife officials in three wild cormorants...
Pringles had a tent set up across from Blue Bell Park at the corner of the Reed Arena parking lot and team members passed out Pringles merchandise that included hats, t-shirts, pins and stickers and approximately 3,500 individual chips cups to fans ahead of Friday’s Super Regional game between Texas A&M and Louisville.
College Station and A&M Consolidated fell short of qualifying for the state 7-on-7 tournament after losing in the semifinals in a state qualifier tournament on Friday night at Veterans Park. Each team won three games in pool play to advance to the semifinals. Harker Heights beat College Station, 26-6, and...
State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 44 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday. To date, 416 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services. The Department of State Health Services has...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation Monday following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five people. During the pause earlier this week, TDCJ officials say they conducted “a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures” to investigate...
EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump title and Charokee Young earned silver in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA track and field championships on Saturday night at Hayward Field. “We had a lot of good things happen today,” A&M head coach...
A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued and...
The Texas A&M soccer team unveiled its 19-game schedule for the 2022 season, which features 11 matches at Ellis Field. The Aggies will open the season by hosting Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 7 in an exhibition match before travelling to face Clemson on the 18th. A&M will finish out the month with a three-game homestand against McNeese, Sam Houston and New Mexico State which will be the team's annual Fish Camp game.
EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller earned bronze in the men’s 800-meter finals at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field. The sophomore ran the 800 in a season-best 1 minute, 45.09 seconds. Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi (1:44.49) earned gold, while Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson (1:45.02) took silver.
The law of averages says that if the Texas A&M baseball team is playing inside Blue Bell Park, at least one home run ball will fly over the outfield fence. Since the beginning of Southeastern Conference play, only four games have passed by without the Aggies hitting a home run and their saving grace Friday came off the bat of center fielder Jordan Thompson in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at four.
This time last year, Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner was playing summer ball in northern California. The Aggies season was done after missing the postseason for the first time since 2006, and despite TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle being named the new head coach, the immediate future of the Aggie baseball program was uncertain.
Chris Lee said he has been doing his “bourbon voodoo hex” at Texas A&M baseball games since he was a student in the 1990s. He’s continued to try and mess with opposing pitchers by waving his hand over his fist, sitting behind home plate since Blue Bell Park was renovated in 2012.
Bases-loaded situations troubled the Texas A&M baseball team until it mattered most on Friday night in Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional. Troy Claunch ripped a walk-off, opposite-field single with the bases juiced to give the Aggies a 5-4 win over Louisville at Blue Bell Park. It took some Olsen Magic for A&M to get past the Cardinals because the Aggies had left the bases loaded four times on the night. Claunch swung at the first pitch he saw from Louisville pitcher Michael Prosecky with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and scored Trevor Werner to secure the victory.
