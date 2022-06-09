ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 6/8/22

KTNV
 4 days ago

www.ktnv.com

KTNV

Raiderettes unveil summer camps for potential Junior Raiderettes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This summer, the Raiderettes are offering children the opportunity to participate in Junior Raiderettes Camps. The camps will take place in the same studio that the Raiderettes utilize to prepare for their sideline performances during Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium. Raiderettes choreographers and...
KTNV

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jun. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for the Laughlin/Bullhead City areas through Sunday evening. Along with the extreme heat, we are also dealing with windy conditions across the desert Southwest. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Southern Great Basin Sunday. Winds are gusting upwards to 40 mph, creating high fire weather danger. No outdoor burning is recommended. The winds will also kick up dust, potentially causing hazardous road conditions and poor air quality. If out on the roads, be careful of blowing dust, which can create white out conditions. Air quality will be in the moderate zone, with high levels of ozone and dust. Blowing dust will also be possible on Monday, as well as an elevated fire risk.
LAUGHLIN, NV

