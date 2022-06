(Richmond, KY) - Former University of Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell is in legal trouble following a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky last month. The forward with the Charlotte Hornets was pulled over by a state trooper on May 12th on I-75. Authorities say during the stop, three pounds of marijuana were found in a backpack in the vehicle he was driving.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO