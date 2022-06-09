ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

La Plata County Humane Society: Kia Pet Adoption Grant Report

petfinderfoundation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did this grant help your organization and the pets in your care?. The Petfinder Foundation Kia Pet Adoption Grant that was awarded to our shelter helped us to provide extremely reduced adoption fees to our adopters and community members. It also helped to alleviate overcrowding from the high intake of...

petfinderfoundation.com

Comments / 0

Related
durangodowntown.com

Purple Cliffs Homeless Camp “Not Working”

The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.
DURANGO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata County, CO
Society
County
La Plata County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
La Plata County, CO
Pets & Animals
La Plata County, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
La Plata County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Kayaker drowns at Lake Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say Raul Gomez died at Lake Farmington after his kayak flipped June 5. They say he was paddling in windy conditions and by the time other kayakers reached him, he had gone under. A New Mexico State Police dive team recovered his body Monday morning. Police say he was not wearing a […]
FARMINGTON, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Kia#Foster Parents#Cat
OutThere Colorado

NEW WILDFIRE: 5,000-plus without power, evacuations underway at reservation, resort

Update: Power has been restored to all residents as of 10 PM on Friday. A new wildfire sparked on the Southern Ute Indian (SUIT) Reservation, near Southwestern Colorado's Ignacio, on Friday afternoon, according to tribe officials. The fire, dubbed the Bear Dance Fire, ignited at around 12:40 PM at the Bear Dance Campground. According to the most recent report, the fire has grown to about five acres and is moving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy