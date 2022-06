The administration of the estate of BERT TAYLOR, deceased, File Number 02-2021-CP-125 is pending in the Circuit Court for BAKER County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 339 E Macclenny Ave #13, Macclenny, FL 32063. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

