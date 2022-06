(NEWTON) The 2022 Jasper County Fair is nearly a week away, set to start a week from Sunday, June 19th, and continue through Saturday, June 25th, in Newton. With Harness Racing, the Queen Pageants, an Antique Tractor and regular Tractor Pulls, Truck Pull, Livestock Auction, Go Kart Races, the Whippoorwill Rodeo, and Demolition Derby, there will also be plenty of livestock judging, inflatables, fair concessions, and much more. The various fair projects will be entered tomorrow morning with Floral Hall exhibits accepted a week from tonight and next Saturday. That’s all at the 151st annual Jasper County Fair, June 19th thru the 25th, in Newton. For more, logon at jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.

NEWTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO