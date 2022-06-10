ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, MN

Young baseball Lions progressed, challenged for league lead

By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young Spring Grove baseball team, heading into the final Southeast Conference game, was one of four squads still in contention for the 2022 conference championship. After having once shared the league lead, the Lions lost that conference finale and finished third among eight SEC teams. The 11-8 season record followed...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fillmore County Journal

Improved Falcons Grab 1A Girls Golf Title, Schnebly Qualifies

The section only has three complete teams. Fillmore Central’s girls, the seven-time defending 1A golf champions, were the heavy favorites. A “heavy” amount of strokes is what Aaron Mensink’s Falcons won by to claim their 8th straight title. FC led Hayfield by 30 after an 18-hole Day One (373 to 403). In the end, the Falcons (747) defeated the Vikings (809) by 62 strokes. Third place Wabasha-Kellogg (919) was the only other complete team. The Falcons improved 44 strokes from last year (791). FC had six of the top seven finishers. Junior Courtney Hershberger (90/91 > 181) repeated as 1A individual champion. She was five strokes better than last year. Chloe Morem (89/94 > 183) and Myleigh Scheevel (97/92 > 189) took third and fourth place. Each finished top five last season. Both girls’ scores were much lower than 2021 (Morem 198, Scheevel 201). Taking fifth, sixth, and seventh were Aubrey Larson (99/96 > 195), newcomer Annika Mensink (100/98 > 198), and Marissa Topness (98/102 > 200). Topness (207) and Larson (234) each improved dramatically from 2021. Hayfield’s Avery Towey (97/97 > 194) was the only non-Falcon in the top seven. Lanesboro and Houston were each incomplete. Burro Chloe Schnebly (104/104 > 208) took 11th overall. She was the fifth highest qualifier not from FC. She earned a trip to state individually. Burros Ariana Huntington (115/105 > 220) and Jessie Schreiber (117/115 > 233) took 14th and 15th place. Twenty-nine total girls competed at the event held at Rochester’s Eastwood Golf Course.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Chatfield Softball Wins 1AA, Makes State

Austin hasn’t been the most pleasant place for Chatfield softball. The past decade, it has never been a stop on the way to state, despite multiple great teams. There have been multiple disappointments; the Sydney Irish ground ball that didn’t go thru in extra innings in 2014 versus K-W (which would’ve sent Chatfield to state), the 11-inning loss to FC/L in 2015, all the years that stand-out Lexi Chase pitched that always ended with a loss at Todd Park (including the 22 straight win season, only for two losses in Austin). And then there was the last year Chase was to pitch (2020), that never happened because of COVID. Finally, Chatfield made it through!
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Golf (May 31 & June 1)

(B and G) 1AA Meet (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (628) bested Stewartville (635), Lourdes (645) and La Crescent/Hokah (645) for the boys team title. “Journal 11” teams Chatfield and Caledonia were incomplete. Lourdes’ Colton Rich (145) was medalist over PIZM’s Anders Larson (146) and LCH’s Ryan Nutter (146). Chatfield 7th grader Carson Harstad (166) tied for 15th overall. No other 7th grader and only two 8th graders made the 45-man Day 2 cut. Lake City (669) easily won the girls event over Red Wing (758). Caledonia (793) took fifth (of five complete teams). Tigers Jordan Windhorst (155) and Emma Berge (169) finished one-two. The top four were all from Lake City. Caledonia’s Miranda Schroeder (16th place > 193) and Elly Milde (17th place > 194) finished top 20. Warriors Libby Jilek (tie-23rd > 200) and Lexie Hoscheit (tie-28th > 206), Chatfield’s Mya Henry (26th > 202) and Taylor Ask (30th > 207), finished top 30 of a 74-girl field)
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

All Five “Journal 11” T/F Programs to Be Represented at State

Twenty-six total kids from the five “Journal 11” track and field programs, GMLOKS, LFCMC, RPH, Chatfield, and Caledonia/Spring Grove, clinched state berths at the 2022 1A Section Meet. GMLOKS Girls and Boys Finish One-Two, Send Nine to State. When your teams finish first and second in the section,...
CHATFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Grove, MN
Sports
City
Austin, MN
City
Goodhue, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Spring Grove, MN
news8000.com

Winona Softball loses to Mankato West in State final

Winona Winhawk Softball fell 5-1 to Mankato West in the MSHSL Class AAA State championship game Friday afternoon. Alma Johnson delivered an RBI single for the Winhawks’ lone run. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WINONA, MN
1440 WROK

How Much Residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Spend On Bills Each Month

Do you have any idea how much you spend on recurring bills each month? I have an idea, but I don't know the exact amount. Most of the time, I don't even see my bills. I have everything set up for autopay with my credit card which is nice because I earn some great cash back rewards and only have to worry about that one bill each month.
visitwinona.com

Only In Your State Gives Love to the Oldest Minnesota Drive-in Lakeview Drive Inn

The oldest drive-In restaurant In Minnesota still has cars lining up around the corner. Here in Minnesota, where the season of drive-in restaurants is limited. For much of the year, most places close up shop to weather the cold. But when those places are open? You can’t drive many miles before hitting a great place to eat, one with fantastic food and a fun atmosphere to boot. One of Only In Your State‘s favorite drive-ins of this type happens to be that oldest drive-in restaurant in Minnesota. And that drive-in is in a little southern Minnesota city called Winona. After over 80 years, Lakeview Drive Inn still has people stopping in from all around. They were very enamored with our iconic spot serving up Toddy burgers and root beer floats. They called Lakeview Drive Inn a popular drive-in restaurant and told of it being open since 1938. And it still draws a crowd after all these years and shows no signs of slowing down!
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#The League#Southeast Conference#Sec#Sg#Southland
106.9 KROC

Hilarious Rochester Hy-Vee Meme Goes Viral (LOOK)

I don't care what you do today, as long as you look at this meme about Hy-Vee self-checkouts in Rochester, Minnesota!. If you've gone thru self-check-outs, you know the machines can be somewhat insistent in their requests and reminders. But it seems Hy-Vee has 'em turned up to 11. so the entire front of the store is awash in requests and demands by Grocery Gal.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fillmore County Journal

Journal earns 10 more awards at ACP conference

In the early days of April 2022, the Association of Community Publishers held their annual conference in Nashville, Tenn. During the annual conference, ACP coordinated a “Best of the Best” contest in the publishing industry. There were more than 1,000 contest entries in over 100 categories. The Fillmore...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Chatfield School Board gears up for a new school year

At the June 8, 2022, school board meeting, Josh Thompson, Katie Priebe, Jill Harstad, Lanny Isensee and Tom Keefe were present as well as principals Shane McBroom and Eric Nelson, Superintendent Ed Harris, LuAnn Kleven, Community Education director; and Lorri Lowery, administrative assistant. Board member Matt McMahon was not present.
CHATFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
visitwinona.com

75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days

Winona Steamboat Days—our legendary 75th annual party is back! Enjoy five days of carnival, live music, fireworks, and a grand parade. Ride the Zipper and live the dream—just get there! We’ll be waiting for you in the cheese curd line. Steamboat Days buttons will be available for...
WINONA, MN
Fun 104.3

Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ELGIN, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Mayor Sherman Among Municipality Leaders Pushing State for Increased Local Government Aid Payments

(KWNO)-Winona Mayor Scott Sherman is among municipal leaders around Minnesota pushing the state to increase local government aid (LGA) funding. He told KWNO Friday he doesn’t lobby state leaders often, “but I did reach out specifically regarding LGA or local government aid and trying to recalculate the amount of LGA that cities receive.”
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy