Pieper returns to state, near miss for 4×200 relay boys
By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
3 days ago
Caledonia/Spring Grove senior high jumper Chris Pieper has earned a second straight trip to the state track and field championships. This year on May 31 and June 2 at Triton High School in Dodge Center, he advances as the Section 1A champion after being the 2021 section runner-up. The...
Twenty-six total kids from the five “Journal 11” track and field programs, GMLOKS, LFCMC, RPH, Chatfield, and Caledonia/Spring Grove, clinched state berths at the 2022 1A Section Meet. GMLOKS Girls and Boys Finish One-Two, Send Nine to State. When your teams finish first and second in the section,...
The section only has three complete teams. Fillmore Central’s girls, the seven-time defending 1A golf champions, were the heavy favorites. A “heavy” amount of strokes is what Aaron Mensink’s Falcons won by to claim their 8th straight title. FC led Hayfield by 30 after an 18-hole Day One (373 to 403). In the end, the Falcons (747) defeated the Vikings (809) by 62 strokes. Third place Wabasha-Kellogg (919) was the only other complete team. The Falcons improved 44 strokes from last year (791). FC had six of the top seven finishers. Junior Courtney Hershberger (90/91 > 181) repeated as 1A individual champion. She was five strokes better than last year. Chloe Morem (89/94 > 183) and Myleigh Scheevel (97/92 > 189) took third and fourth place. Each finished top five last season. Both girls’ scores were much lower than 2021 (Morem 198, Scheevel 201). Taking fifth, sixth, and seventh were Aubrey Larson (99/96 > 195), newcomer Annika Mensink (100/98 > 198), and Marissa Topness (98/102 > 200). Topness (207) and Larson (234) each improved dramatically from 2021. Hayfield’s Avery Towey (97/97 > 194) was the only non-Falcon in the top seven. Lanesboro and Houston were each incomplete. Burro Chloe Schnebly (104/104 > 208) took 11th overall. She was the fifth highest qualifier not from FC. She earned a trip to state individually. Burros Ariana Huntington (115/105 > 220) and Jessie Schreiber (117/115 > 233) took 14th and 15th place. Twenty-nine total girls competed at the event held at Rochester’s Eastwood Golf Course.
(B and G) 1AA Meet (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (628) bested Stewartville (635), Lourdes (645) and La Crescent/Hokah (645) for the boys team title. “Journal 11” teams Chatfield and Caledonia were incomplete. Lourdes’ Colton Rich (145) was medalist over PIZM’s Anders Larson (146) and LCH’s Ryan Nutter (146). Chatfield 7th grader Carson Harstad (166) tied for 15th overall. No other 7th grader and only two 8th graders made the 45-man Day 2 cut. Lake City (669) easily won the girls event over Red Wing (758). Caledonia (793) took fifth (of five complete teams). Tigers Jordan Windhorst (155) and Emma Berge (169) finished one-two. The top four were all from Lake City. Caledonia’s Miranda Schroeder (16th place > 193) and Elly Milde (17th place > 194) finished top 20. Warriors Libby Jilek (tie-23rd > 200) and Lexie Hoscheit (tie-28th > 206), Chatfield’s Mya Henry (26th > 202) and Taylor Ask (30th > 207), finished top 30 of a 74-girl field)
Austin hasn’t been the most pleasant place for Chatfield softball. The past decade, it has never been a stop on the way to state, despite multiple great teams. There have been multiple disappointments; the Sydney Irish ground ball that didn’t go thru in extra innings in 2014 versus K-W (which would’ve sent Chatfield to state), the 11-inning loss to FC/L in 2015, all the years that stand-out Lexi Chase pitched that always ended with a loss at Todd Park (including the 22 straight win season, only for two losses in Austin). And then there was the last year Chase was to pitch (2020), that never happened because of COVID. Finally, Chatfield made it through!
Winona Winhawk Softball fell 5-1 to Mankato West in the MSHSL Class AAA State championship game Friday afternoon. Alma Johnson delivered an RBI single for the Winhawks’ lone run. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minn. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Robert McManimon in 1946. Virginia and Bob had four children: Bonnie Matter of Cottage Grove, Judith (Bill) Albert of Caledonia, Richard McManimon (deceased), and Pat (Bob) McManimon-Moe, Caledonia. Robert died in 1957 and Virginia married Jack Dever in 1965. With this marriage, two more children were added to the family: Sheila (Daniel) Schroeder of Caledonia and Shawn (Andrea) Dever, Rochester. Virginia worked as a typist for Social Services in Houston County and for many years was the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil. Upon retirement, Virginia worked part-time at The Phyllis Shoppe, a local dress shop, a job she truly loved. First and foremost, Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family, both immediate and extended. She wanted her nieces and nephews to know she appreciated and loved each and every one of you.
At the June 8, 2022, school board meeting, Josh Thompson, Katie Priebe, Jill Harstad, Lanny Isensee and Tom Keefe were present as well as principals Shane McBroom and Eric Nelson, Superintendent Ed Harris, LuAnn Kleven, Community Education director; and Lorri Lowery, administrative assistant. Board member Matt McMahon was not present.
Houston County commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 7, from 9-9:52 a.m. at the historic county courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Commissioners in attendance include Chairman Greg Myhre, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson. Absent was Teresa Walter. Chairman Myhre called the meeting to order and led...
(ABC 6 News) - Friday afternoon in Albert Lea community members and fans of Eddie Cochran gathered at frank hall park to honor the late rock n roll legend by changing the former James Avenue to Eddie Cochran Street. Cochran rose to fame in the 50's and 60's. And today...
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
The oldest drive-In restaurant In Minnesota still has cars lining up around the corner. Here in Minnesota, where the season of drive-in restaurants is limited. For much of the year, most places close up shop to weather the cold. But when those places are open? You can’t drive many miles before hitting a great place to eat, one with fantastic food and a fun atmosphere to boot. One of Only In Your State‘s favorite drive-ins of this type happens to be that oldest drive-in restaurant in Minnesota. And that drive-in is in a little southern Minnesota city called Winona. After over 80 years, Lakeview Drive Inn still has people stopping in from all around. They were very enamored with our iconic spot serving up Toddy burgers and root beer floats. They called Lakeview Drive Inn a popular drive-in restaurant and told of it being open since 1938. And it still draws a crowd after all these years and shows no signs of slowing down!
Do you have any idea how much you spend on recurring bills each month? I have an idea, but I don't know the exact amount. Most of the time, I don't even see my bills. I have everything set up for autopay with my credit card which is nice because I earn some great cash back rewards and only have to worry about that one bill each month.
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
If you are looking for a tropical tiki bar beach setting...just take a drive to Wisconsin. Wait. What? Yeah, not the first thing you think of when looking for a beach resort retreat. Want to be even more puzzled, it's in an old barn. Located near Merrimac, Wisconsin which is...
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in Dakota County along Highway 316 about halfway between Red Wing and Hastings. The State Patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Borcherding was driving his motorcycle north on the highway and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control. Borcherding was then thrown off the motorcycle when it struck a guard rail.
In the early days of April 2022, the Association of Community Publishers held their annual conference in Nashville, Tenn. During the annual conference, ACP coordinated a “Best of the Best” contest in the publishing industry. There were more than 1,000 contest entries in over 100 categories. The Fillmore...
Winona Steamboat Days—our legendary 75th annual party is back! Enjoy five days of carnival, live music, fireworks, and a grand parade. Ride the Zipper and live the dream—just get there! We’ll be waiting for you in the cheese curd line. Steamboat Days buttons will be available for...
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Parks & Recreation Dept. has been making efforts to limit the goose population in the Med City and has been trying different methods to keep the population from growing. Two different methods have been used to try to limit the population. Last spring, the...
Comments / 0