Pieper returns to state, near miss for 4×200 relay boys

The section only has three complete teams. Fillmore Central’s girls, the seven-time defending 1A golf champions, were the heavy favorites. A “heavy” amount of strokes is what Aaron Mensink’s Falcons won by to claim their 8th straight title. FC led Hayfield by 30 after an 18-hole Day One (373 to 403). In the end, the Falcons (747) defeated the Vikings (809) by 62 strokes. Third place Wabasha-Kellogg (919) was the only other complete team. The Falcons improved 44 strokes from last year (791). FC had six of the top seven finishers. Junior Courtney Hershberger (90/91 > 181) repeated as 1A individual champion. She was five strokes better than last year. Chloe Morem (89/94 > 183) and Myleigh Scheevel (97/92 > 189) took third and fourth place. Each finished top five last season. Both girls’ scores were much lower than 2021 (Morem 198, Scheevel 201). Taking fifth, sixth, and seventh were Aubrey Larson (99/96 > 195), newcomer Annika Mensink (100/98 > 198), and Marissa Topness (98/102 > 200). Topness (207) and Larson (234) each improved dramatically from 2021. Hayfield’s Avery Towey (97/97 > 194) was the only non-Falcon in the top seven. Lanesboro and Houston were each incomplete. Burro Chloe Schnebly (104/104 > 208) took 11th overall. She was the fifth highest qualifier not from FC. She earned a trip to state individually. Burros Ariana Huntington (115/105 > 220) and Jessie Schreiber (117/115 > 233) took 14th and 15th place. Twenty-nine total girls competed at the event held at Rochester’s Eastwood Golf Course.

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO