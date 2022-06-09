Ravens TE Charlie Kolar signs rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work trying to secure their massive 11-player 2022 draft class. They’ve signed more than half of their first-year players to their rookie deals, and on Thursday added another one to the growing list.

The latest Baltimore rookie to put pen to paper is tight end Charlie Kolar, who was selected in the fourth round at No. 128 overall out of Iowa State. The Ravens posted a picture of him on social media signing the deal, and the rookie was all smiles as he officially became a part of the team.

In four seasons at Iowa State, Kolar caught 168 passes for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. He projects to some like teammate Mark Andrews, and is a big-bodied pass catcher that can be a big weapon in the passing game.

Baltimore has now signed seven of their rookies, with four still needing to officially put pen to paper in outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and punter Jordan Stout.