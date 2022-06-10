ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guest Opinion: Rhode Island must address its PFAS situation

By state Reps. June Speakman, Terri Cortvriend
Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap. They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Rhode Island hospital launches first human pasteurized milk donor program in the state

A Rhode Island hospital is the first in the state to launch a human pasteurized milk donor program in an effort to combat the nationwide baby formula shortage. Kent Hospital's Women's Care Center, located in Warwick, launched the program in May. According to the hospital, the program "supports breastfeeding families by allowing them the option of providing their infant with pasteurized donor human milk, if supplementation is needed, as a bridge until a mother's own milk is available."
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: RI’s 1st new compassion center in 8 years, Sweetspot, will deliver statewide

First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Testing#American#Rhode Islanders
GoLocalProv

RI Sewage Treatment Facility Operator Could Be Fined $25,000 a Day for Ongoing Releases

The operator of the Woonsocket sewage treatment facility continues to release improperly treated waste into the Blackstone River, according to Rhode Island environmental officials. For the second time in a week, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) officials have issued a notice to the public warning of the dangers...
ABC6.com

RI House passes all three gun reform bills, Senate committee to pick up debate Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed three gun-reform bills in a rare Friday session. The bills that now head to the Senate are a ban on large-capacity firearm magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, raising the age to buy a firearm and ammunition from 18 to 21 and to make it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GoLocalProv

White-Washing Hate Messaging in Rhode Island: Guest MINDSETTER™ Niedel

On June 2, Ponaganset High School, which services students from Foster/Glocester as well as students from around the area who are enrolled in their STEM and ARTS programs, were subjected to a racist, anti-LGBTQI incident. Several students went to school displaying Confederate flags. Along with the flags, there were other...
GLOCESTER, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rinewstoday.com

Pushing Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust up the Hill – Herb Weiss

Larson Pushes to Get Social Security Reform Proposal for House Vote. The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing for a full mark-up on H.R. 5723, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, authored by Committee Chairman John B. Larson (D-CT) this summer. Last week Larson held a press conference calling for passage of the legislative proposal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

East Providence residents will need to wait until next year for car tax relief

(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders can say goodbye to paying a car tax if the state budget is passed. The state has been phasing out the car tax, but with almost a billion-dollar surplus, the general assembly is speeding that up. Currently, cars worth more than $6,000 are taxed. "Rhode...
eastgreenwichnews.com

Marijuana Legalization: What Does It Mean for EG?

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
Brown Daily Herald

Brown establishes official land acknowledgement statement recognizing campus as within Narragansett homelands

The University established an official land acknowledgment statement recognizing the University’s location “on lands that are within the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe,” President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote in a Today@Brown announcement May 24. The statement, created as part of the institution's five commitments...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy