Guest Opinion: Rhode Island must address its PFAS situation
By state Reps. June Speakman, Terri Cortvriend
Westerly Sun
3 days ago
They are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap. They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in...
PROVIDENCE — Miguel Sanchez’s response to the question was less an answer and more of an example. When asked what environmental justice means to him, the Olneyville resident spoke about the 2020 dumping of contaminated material in his neighborhood, where 75% of the residents are people of color.
It was brewing to be a nightmare year for the gun lobby in Rhode Island at the State House. In the first post-COVID session of the General Assembly, the gun lobby would be without its most powerful supporter -- former Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. The “A” rated NRA powerbroker had protected gun rights for years.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A new, delivery-only medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in South Kingstown and will serve patients throughout Rhode Island. Sweetspot Dispensary is the first medical cannabis compassion center to open in R.I. in more than eight years. According to a release from the...
A Rhode Island hospital is the first in the state to launch a human pasteurized milk donor program in an effort to combat the nationwide baby formula shortage. Kent Hospital's Women's Care Center, located in Warwick, launched the program in May. According to the hospital, the program "supports breastfeeding families by allowing them the option of providing their infant with pasteurized donor human milk, if supplementation is needed, as a bridge until a mother's own milk is available."
A moment of decision is coming shortly for beach-access advocates. They want a specific — and dry — point on the coastal ocean waterfront where the public can put up an umbrella, wade in the water, throw in a fishing line and even collect seashells or seaweed. A...
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MADPH) updated its masking guidance for indoor spaces on Friday, June 10. With a 26% decrease in COVID cases, indoor masking will be optional regardless of vaccination status effective July 1. According to the MADPH, 84 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, with...
First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) are warning the public about dangerous blue-green algae blooms in Newport. Almy Pond near Ocean Avenue and many Newport mansions is potentially teeming with toxins after a harmful blue-green algae bloom was discovered on...
The operator of the Woonsocket sewage treatment facility continues to release improperly treated waste into the Blackstone River, according to Rhode Island environmental officials. For the second time in a week, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) officials have issued a notice to the public warning of the dangers...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed three gun-reform bills in a rare Friday session. The bills that now head to the Senate are a ban on large-capacity firearm magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, raising the age to buy a firearm and ammunition from 18 to 21 and to make it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public.
The House Finance Committee voted late on Thursday to approve the $13.6 billion state budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget now goes to the full House of Representatives next Thursday. The budget includes accelerates the six-year phase-out of Rhode Island’s car [motor vehicle excise] tax. The elimination...
On June 2, Ponaganset High School, which services students from Foster/Glocester as well as students from around the area who are enrolled in their STEM and ARTS programs, were subjected to a racist, anti-LGBTQI incident. Several students went to school displaying Confederate flags. Along with the flags, there were other...
Larson Pushes to Get Social Security Reform Proposal for House Vote. The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing for a full mark-up on H.R. 5723, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, authored by Committee Chairman John B. Larson (D-CT) this summer. Last week Larson held a press conference calling for passage of the legislative proposal.
Like myself, New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane has been around awhile. He has worked in New Bedford for many years and during that time we have observed the often painstakingly slow cleanup of New Bedford Harbor. During a visit this week to Townsquare Sunday, Spillane and I talked about...
(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders can say goodbye to paying a car tax if the state budget is passed. The state has been phasing out the car tax, but with almost a billion-dollar surplus, the general assembly is speeding that up. Currently, cars worth more than $6,000 are taxed. "Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council said Friday that the Downtown Paddle has been canceled. The boat launch was set to kick off in Providence at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. “Unfortunately, due to recent rainfall, the amount of sewage outflow into the river reported by the...
Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
The University established an official land acknowledgment statement recognizing the University’s location “on lands that are within the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe,” President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote in a Today@Brown announcement May 24. The statement, created as part of the institution's five commitments...
