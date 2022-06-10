ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

These Aren't Presents You'd Want To Get

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew neighbors are moving in next door on Corbett’s S.E. Curtis Drive, and Lisa Kinney is worried. She is fairly sure the new arrivals haven’t yet been warned to watch out for the poop-filled shopping bags that appear along their road from time to time, placed every few feet, along the...

In 2011, an eagerly altruistic New Yorker named Rosanne Haggerty founded a nonprofit she called Community Solutions. Its mission was straightforward: eliminate houselessness. And its initiative, Built for Zero, actually does this, achieves the mission, via boots-on-the-ground data collection. The process sounds simple: Built for Zero’s team engages folks where they are, asking them detailed questions about their lives in order to learn how to serve their unique, individual needs.
It was not that long ago that Hillsboro had very few if any food carts. In the past, we have all seen food trucks cruising construction sites or parking lots but they have always been transient. It was not until Carts on Main set up their food cart pod on Main Street a couple of years ago that Hillsboro had an option for this type of food. Now the City seems to be coming alive with individual carts and some more elaborate plans for “Pods” where multiple food options are going to pop up. This is food lovers excited about the options they will have to try more and more types of food.
Pedestrians and cyclists are being killed on Portland’s streets because lawlessness surges in the absence of a dependable, visible police force. Aggressive driving and ignoring speed limits have become the norm. Those few of us who try to honor the speed limit feel this acutely, being tailgated, aggressively passed and subjected to horn-blowing and hand gestures by drivers with no more patience or responsibility than toddlers. As pedestrians and cyclists, we are frequently forced to give up our right-of-way under threat of vehicular death. Traffic laws have one common goal – making driving safer for all involved, including people walking and cycling. But Portland’s City Council has consciously chosen to refuse to enforce traffic laws with decisions that have led to gross understaffing of the police bureau. The death of vulnerable road users is an inevitable result, yet the council and Bureau of Transportation continue to throw up their hands in wonder that so many people are being killed.
On One Side of a Swollen River, Portland Hosts the Rose Parade. On the Other, a March Against Guns.

Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
Oregon teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9. Dunnington...
Portland closes Eastbank Esplanade floating path due to high water

PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the popular Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed starting Sunday until further notice due to rising river levels, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Saturday afternoon. Parks officials said that they have been monitoring data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which...
Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
One Day in Portland: 6 Things To See and Do

Portland is the largest city in Oregon, known for its stunning cityscape, public parks, and unique culture. Many people travel to the city to learn about its history and explore its famous landmarks and sites. Portland is a city filled with museums and art galleries. The Alberta Arts District is...
