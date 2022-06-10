Shirley M. Chipman, 83, Holliston, Ashland & Framingham School Bus Driver

NATICK – Stassia (Pappas) Andreotes, 93, of Natick and Mattapoisett, (formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully on Monday June 6, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pappas. Beloved wife of the late William “Billy” Andreotes. She leaves her daughter, Gale (Andreotes) DiRusso and her husband Carl of Framingham, MA, her son, Charles W. “Chuck” Andreotes and his wife Diane (Latino) of Needham, MA, and her son, the late George “Gig” Andreotes his surviving wife Denise (Walsh) Andreotes and her partner Kevin Dooley of Ashland, MA. She was Grandmother to Jason Andreotes and his wife Stacy of Frisco, TX, Kristin (Andreotes) Niemi and her husband Robert “Bobby” of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Christopher “Chris” Andreotes and his wife Colleen (Grady) of Millis, MA. Great-Grandmother to Weston and Paxton Andreotes, Levi and Parker Niemi and Aidan and William Andreotes. Sister of the late Charles Pappas, Eva Zographos, Demetria “Dolly” DeMarkles, Evangeline “Van” Coffman and Stemma Roussinos, She was Auntie Stassia to many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

NATICK, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO