The City of Celina will begin to calculate each resident’s wastewater volume utilizing the Winter Average rate method effective on water bills due on July 10, 2022. Winter Average is determined by averaging the usage of water for December, January, February, and March of each calendar year. These are typically the lowest four months of usage each year and will be used to calculate residential charges for the following 12 months. Residents living in a new home that does not have any water usage during the four-month period will be charged a consumer average rate of 5,000 gallons per month until the next calculation process takes place.

CELINA, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO