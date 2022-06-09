Paul DeTurk

Octavia Eileen Licata, the beautiful daughter of Heather Nicole (Collier) and Caleb Ryan Licata of Claypool, was born on May 14, 2022, in Columbia City. She was dearly loved, hugged, kissed and held for all of the days she brought joy into the hearts of her family for the past three weeks. Sadly, she passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She wasn’t long for this world and she left a huge footprint on the hearts of those who are left behind. Octavia was a gift from God whose memory will be forever cherished.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO