Columbia City, IN

Paul DeTurk

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Paul Francis DeTurk, 69, Columbia City, died at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday,...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Toni Shafer — PENDING

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Smith — PENDING

James Smith, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ralph Nuttle

Ralph E. Nuttle, 84, Wabash, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born July 23, 1937. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Denise Yockey

Denise Leanne Yockey, 60, Walkerton, died June 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born June 15, 1961. Denise is survived by her parents, and her brothers, Doug Yockey, Plymouth and Denton (Gina) Yockey, Alexandria, Ky. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WALKERTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lottie Bammerlin

Lottie Colleen (Lipply) Bammerlin, 79, Akron, died June 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 28, 1942. She married Paul Bammerlin on Aug. 2, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Wayne) Landis, Mentone and Betsy (Andy) Weaver, Claypool; four...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rhea Ann Morris

Rhea Ann Morris, 71, Syracuse, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 28, 1951, in LaGrange, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong On Sep. 15, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Morris. She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Kenneth Lee...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Stogsdill

Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, Peru, died at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born Oct. 26, 1932. She married Claude Stogsdill on Aug. 17, 1951; he preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Donald Stogsdill, Tippecanoe, Kerry (Dana) Stogsdill, Warsaw, Douglas (Vickey) Stogsdill, Peru and David Stogsdill, Greenwood; two daughters, Sheryl Spurrier (Rene Bloom Jr.), South Bend and Teresa Mitchell, Indianapolis; a brother, Roger (Nancy) Martin, Windcrest, Texas; two sisters, Judith Durbin and Linda (Robert) Tirpak, both of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Martin, Linda Martin and Nancy Born Martin, all of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

Frances Williams — UPDATED

Frances M. Williams, 103, Rochester, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Life Care Center. She was born March 14, 1919. She married Howard Williams on July 16, 1939; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, David (Lois) Williams, Rochester; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Douglas Clay Sr.

Douglas Varnell Clay Sr., 82, Lagro, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. He was born March 7, 1940. He married Patsy LeMaster on Jan. 16, 1961; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Douglas Varnell (Monica) Clay, Jr., Brownsburg, James Lee (Carol) Clay, Noblesville and Gretta (Lonnie) Townsend, North Manchester; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Regina Clay LeMaster, Kentucky.
LAGRO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Carlson

Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born Sep. 14, 1947. He married Mary Neves on July 2, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by sons, Shawn (Paula) Carlson Sr., Silver Lake, Nelson (Tracy) Carlson, Elwood...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pretichie ‘Pat’ Wine

Pretichie L. “Pat” Wine, 60, Huntington, died at 1:53 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 15, 1961. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Kelly, Huntington; brothers and sister, Tim (Vickie) Creech, Huntington, Jerry (Wendy) Kelly, Silver Lake, James Kelly and Ulyce (Arthur Skiles) Kelly, both of Huntington and Robin (Keith) Stout, Wabash.
HUNTINGTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:41 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2801 W. Old Road 30, Warsaw. Drivers: Linda K. Smith, 68, South CR 700W, Claypool; and Joseph L. Akers, 49, Bancroft Avenue, Rochester. Smith was backing her vehicle when she hit Akers’ vehicle. Damage up to $2,500.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Juneteenth Celebration Held In Warsaw Saturday

WARSAW — Marsha Cook, Joe Banks and Karlise and Shawn Stephens received community awards at the second annual Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event Saturday, June 11, at Center Lake Pavilion. Cook an elementary teacher, was recognized for opening the way for more diversity in the school system and Banks was...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Octavia Eilee Licata

Octavia Eileen Licata, the beautiful daughter of Heather Nicole (Collier) and Caleb Ryan Licata of Claypool, was born on May 14, 2022, in Columbia City. She was dearly loved, hugged, kissed and held for all of the days she brought joy into the hearts of her family for the past three weeks. Sadly, she passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She wasn’t long for this world and she left a huge footprint on the hearts of those who are left behind. Octavia was a gift from God whose memory will be forever cherished.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

LuLu Belle Town

Lulu Belle Town, 88, Bremen, died Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on Dec. 11, 1933. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married William (Bill) Gene Town. Surviving are children Jackie Rensberger, Plymouth, Tina Balsley, Winnette, Mont., William O. (Mary) Town, Plymouth, and Sherry (Larry Swank), South Bend.; nine grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cox; and brothers Wayne (Joyce) and Larry Lacher, all from Plymouth.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Earlene Hackworth

Earlene Hackworth, 82, of rural Akron, died at 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester. Earlene was born on Sept. 21, 1939, in Salyersville, Ky., to the late Clarence and Ethel (Smith) Poe. She married on Dec. 2, 1960, in Salyersville, Ky., to James...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

City Opens Cooling Center At Pete Thorn Center

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw on Monday, June 13, announced it will open a cooling center on Tuesday and Wednesday,. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for north central Indiana for Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees. The Pete Thorn Center...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winona Lake Teenager Arrested For Domestic Battery

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake teenager was recently arrested after allegedly battering a relative and a child. Gracie Jane Willig, 18, 26 Trailside Drive, Winona Lake, is charged with domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:12 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 800 block of North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. A speaker and concert ticket were stolen. Value of $308. 7:51 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 7500 block of North CR 900W, Nappanee. A stolen vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Party Busted Amid Allegations

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. June 16, 1979 — A group of Backwater Lake residents have charged Kosciusko County police with illegal search and seizure and brutality in connection with a beer party bust in their neighborhood a week ago today.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

