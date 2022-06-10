A reenacted dialogue between Black activist writers James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni on race and responsibility in Off-Broadway’s ‘Lessons in Survival: 1971’ at The Vineyard
During the pandemic closure of theaters in 2020, the grassroots theater collective The Commissary was formed. Its members gathered remotely each Wednesday on their digital devices to read plays and to investigate new material. When the news of the horrific death of George Floyd broke, actor Kyle Beltran (In the Heights;...dcmetrotheaterarts.com
Comments / 0