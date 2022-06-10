ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A reenacted dialogue between Black activist writers James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni on race and responsibility in Off-Broadway’s ‘Lessons in Survival: 1971’ at The Vineyard

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic closure of theaters in 2020, the grassroots theater collective The Commissary was formed. Its members gathered remotely each Wednesday on their digital devices to read plays and to investigate new material. When the news of the horrific death of George Floyd broke, actor Kyle Beltran (In the Heights;...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Macbeth by William Shakespeare: a timeless exploration of violence and treachery

In our Guide to the Classics series, experts explain key works of literature. Macbeth issues a warning: the greatest risk to the inner life comes from the delusion that it does not exist. “A little water clears us of this deed,” says Lady Macbeth, thinking that getting the look right will make it right. But in doing so she commits treachery upon her inner life. In a world where existence seems increasingly to equate to self-projection, she is an example of the mistake we make when we see the visible surface of public and social media as the place where reality...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy