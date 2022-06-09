ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

14 Destinations to Visit With Direct Flights From Missoula

By Ryan Nelson
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new terminal at the Missoula Airport has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. After the opening date was pushed back about a month, and an open house was held for the public to get a first look, the terminal opened on June 8 for airlines...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

How rodeo bred Yellowstone role for Helena's Forrie J. Smith

BILLINGS - Who would've though a rodeo career would lead to an acting job on the blockbuster television series Yellowstone? Forrie J. Smith — sort of. The Helena native is now in production for season five of Yellowstone here in Montana. Smith's character, Lloyd, is a dedicated ranch hand to John Dutton III, played by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Dutton owns one of the biggest cattle ranches in the United States.
HELENA, MT
streetfoodblog.com

Missoula’s hit kitchen is run by refugees

Sporting a crisp gray chef’s coat over a pink sweater, Ghalia Ahmad Fayez AlMasri doled out directions to her kitchen crew as Egyptian and Lebanese dance music thumped from a cellphone’s audio system. On this Tuesday night in March, Ms AlMasri’s crew of eight had 150 meals to organize — a complete sellout.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Missoula Actor Walked Away With a Tony Award Last Night

Last night, the 75th Annual Tony Awards took place, and they were back at full strength for the first time in three years. The show couldn't take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, and while the show returned in 2021, Broadway wasn't fully back yet - meaning the nominations list was a lot slimmer than it would normally be.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
94.9 KYSS FM

Preseason All-America Honors for Three Montana Grizzly Stars

This won't be the only time you will see these names on lists of first-team preseason honorees. With just over 80 days remaining until kickoff for the University of Montana Grizzly football team, Athlon Sports has cut the ribbon on the outlook for individual performances. You might say the Griz are being held in high regard.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop. While the cafe au lait is her standard for days that are not sweltering, the breakfast burrito […] The post Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Utah Olympic Park#Big D#Dallas#Tsa#Kettlehouse Tap Grill#Cold Smoke Tavern
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Father’s Day Tradition Continues at 2022 ‘Bear Shoot’

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Film Sets Return to Missoula For One Night Only

Last year, the Montana Film Festival was held at the Roxy Theater in Missoula - and for its first year back since the start of the pandemic, the festival largely featured films that were made in Montana or at least featured Montana heavily. Some of the major names included future Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog and current indie darling Montana Story - but another Montana-produced movie that played MTFF has also seen its share of great success.
MISSOULA, MT
Popular Science

Inside a Montana town’s fight against copper mine dust

Steve McGrath grew up in Butte, Montana, and has long been one of the voices in his neighborhood asking whether the dust that settles on his roof and car includes a dangerous mix of toxic metals. He says that so far he hasn’t gotten a satisfactory answer. Katheryn Houghton / KHNResidents of a Butte neighborhood are concerned about what’s wafting from a nearby open-pit mine that can coat their homes and vehicles.
94.9 KYSS FM

Heartbroken Woman on TikTok Searches for Missoula Airport Farter

Yes! You read the headline correctly. Somewhere out there, a gassy woman doesn't know how much she helped another woman get through a tough time. TikTok has been known for having some REALLY weird content. As an "elder millennial," I resisted for as long as I could before I finally gave in to downloading the app. Now, I find myself going down some bizarre "rabbit holes" on the internet, watching content that involves short clips of people doing a goofy dance, sharing recipes, or just telling strange stories.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Disneyland
94.9 KYSS FM

Headed to Glacier National Park Soon? Pack Your Face Mask

I know we're not exactly finished with the whole COVID scare yet. And maybe we won't ever be. But I do have to say that it's been pretty glorious to not worry about carrying around a mask for a while. Thinking back over the last few months, since the airports did away with the requirements, I think the doctor's office is the only place I've had to wear one. (Bonus: check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this article for pictures of the new terminal that just opened at the Missoula Airport.) While we're pretty much mask-free these days, if you plan on visiting a certain beautiful National Park in Montana during the summer, you might want to make sure you have a mask in tow for the trip.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Flood watches for several Montana counties

Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
94.9 KYSS FM

Beneficial Bear Safety Training Class in Missoula Monday Evening

Montana grizzly bear populations have expanded. Hunters are harvesting larger, more aggressive black bears. If you enjoy Montana's great outdoors, you likely venture into or near bear country. And if you live in rural areas close to wilderness, you are probably aware that they may be neighbors living closer than you might have experienced in years past.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead River Fishing Access near Steel Bridge Road closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services said the Flathead River Fishing Access located off Steel Bridge Road was closed Saturday due to flooding. According to the Flathead OES Facebook post, the Kiwanis boat launch gate is also locked due to high water. The Flathead County...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy