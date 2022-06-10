ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

By Stephanie Kelly
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices sank on Friday, after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expectedand China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Brent crude fell $3, or 2.4%, to $120.07 a barrel at 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.96, or 2.4%, to $118.55 a barrel.

Oil prices sank along with Wall Street stocks after news that U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May. Gasoline prices have hit a record high and the cost of food has soared, leading to the largest annual increase in about 40 years. That raises expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy more aggressively. read more

"The concern is that could be forward indicator of consumer habits and even though gasoline demand is strong now, it's a sign in the future that if gasoline prices don't stabilize then consumers will be cutting back," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures.

In another red flag for demand, Shanghai and Beijing went back on COVID alert on Thursday. Parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown restrictions and the city announced a round of mass testing for millions of residents. read more

China's crude oil imports in May were up nearly 12% from a year earlier, when they were low.

"This does not indicate that oil demand is picking up. Instead, China is likely to have acted opportunistically, buying crude oil from Russia at a significantly lower price than the global market level in order to replenish its stocks," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Oil had risen more than $1 earlier in the session from fears of a potential disruption in supplies in Europe and Africa.

Norway's oil output could be reduced if workers go on strike on Sunday, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said. read more

Some 845 of roughly 7,500 employees on offshore platforms plan to strike from June 12 if annual pay negotiations fail.

Oil output at Libya's Sarir field has been reduced after the ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider were closed and as a group threatened to close Hariga port, two oil engineers at the field said. read more

Prospects are receding for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and lifting U.S. sanctions on the Iranian energy sector.

Iran on Thursday dealt a near-fatal blow to chances of reviving the nuclear deal as it began removing essentially all the International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring equipment installed under the deal, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said. read more

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and David Gregorio

Popeye53
3d ago

Billions have been poured into EV technology, Byden can’t let it fail, the family is invested in lithium and cobalt the self serve the bank accounts. On the other side auto companies looked at the gift $$$ horse and changed directions, why you see so many EV adds, but knowing they risk very little. EV is here for some but doesn’t fit every lifestyle. 10 years I see the issue of storing old batteries classified same as nuke waste. One way or another we’re going to kill the planet.

Kim Brailey
3d ago

You can produce all the oil you want but it won't get to the gas pump. UP (BlackRock) and BNSF (Buffett) will not ship more than 3% of oil by train due to Bidens requests. Good luck!

John Lanphere
3d ago

I just think they are trying to put the small businesses out of business like the truck owners and small companies that have to use diesel fuel the price of diesel fuel no one can afford it I think maybe if the truckers would do shut down for about 2 weeks and then see what happens between the stores and all the diesel fuel that would be in stock.

Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
