ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Liz Cheney claims during her opening statement that the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony

The January 6th committee argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was no spontaneous riot but the culmination of a months-long attempted coup, with former President Donald Trump at the center of the conspiracy. Trump called former Attorney General William Barr a coward on social media after Barr disagreed with Trump’s assertions that the presidential election in 2020 was rigged.June 10, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Pardons#Congressmen#Politics Federal#Gop#Republican
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Democrats boost some GOP election deniers in primaries

Democrats have castigated Republican officials and candidates for spreading lies that the 2020 election was illegitimate. But in at least three cases, they've been spending money that could boost candidates who echo those lies in their GOP primaries — in an apparent effort to have their party face a weaker GOP nominee for the general election.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Here's what to expect for the Jan. 6 committee's future hearings

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold six more public hearings this month featuring evidence that Trump directed the mob to march on the Capitol and live testimony from White House staff, ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said. Cheney and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

How to watch the next Jan. 6 committee hearing

The second public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will take place Monday morning. It's a follow-up to the committee’s debut hearing on Thursday. When does the hearing start?. The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. The timing is a departure from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Judge dismisses NRA's claims that it's the victim of NY AG 'witch hunt'

A New York judge on Friday dismissed the National Rifle Association's claims that the state attorney general's investigation into allegations of widespread fraud and mismanagement at the gun group is unfair political retaliation. The NRA had filed counterclaims seeking money damages from state Attorney General Letitia James, as well as...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy