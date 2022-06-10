Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

Republican Mayra Flores is looking to flip a South Texas House seat next week after a flood of GOP TV ads flooding the district. Texas' 34th District is vacant because of the resignation of Rep. Filemon Vela, and the special election to fill the seat for the remainder of the term will be held on Tuesday.
The January 6th committee argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was no spontaneous riot but the culmination of a months-long attempted coup, with former President Donald Trump at the center of the conspiracy. Trump called former Attorney General William Barr a coward on social media after Barr disagreed with Trump’s assertions that the presidential election in 2020 was rigged.June 10, 2022.
After more than two weeks of counting and recounting in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary, TV host and physician Mehmet Oz emerged victorious. But one analysis of the primary vote suggests the newly-minted GOP nominee may need to craft a different strategy for his fall campaign against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D).
WASHINGTON — About an hour after his star turn at the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing, a British filmmaker walked into an Irish bar and immediately got recognized. "You're that guy," said a man behind the bar who had just seen Nick Quested testify on television. The bar...
Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole, who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel alleges that...
Democrats have castigated Republican officials and candidates for spreading lies that the 2020 election was illegitimate. But in at least three cases, they've been spending money that could boost candidates who echo those lies in their GOP primaries — in an apparent effort to have their party face a weaker GOP nominee for the general election.
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold six more public hearings this month featuring evidence that Trump directed the mob to march on the Capitol and live testimony from White House staff, ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said. Cheney and...
The second public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will take place Monday morning. It's a follow-up to the committee’s debut hearing on Thursday. When does the hearing start?. The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. The timing is a departure from...
HENDERSON, Nev. — Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt served as a fierce foot soldier in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Now, he’s getting rewarded for that loyalty. In the closing days before Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, the Trump cavalry...
As the House January 6 committee’s second public hearing into the Capitol riot gets underway, Rep. Liz Cheney’s participation in the investigation is dividing her constituents in Wyoming as she prepares to face a Trump-backed challenger in the state’s Republican primary. NBC News’ Jon Allen reports from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. June 13, 2022.
A New York judge on Friday dismissed the National Rifle Association's claims that the state attorney general's investigation into allegations of widespread fraud and mismanagement at the gun group is unfair political retaliation. The NRA had filed counterclaims seeking money damages from state Attorney General Letitia James, as well as...
WASHINGTON — On Election Night 2020, Donald Trump was bombarded by top aides telling him he lost and that his claims about voter fraud were “bullshit," according to their own testimony played Monday by the House Jan. 6 committee. Instead of listening to White House and campaign senior...
WASHINGTON — Poll after poll finds American voters are in a sour mood, believing the country is on the wrong track. But a new survey from the Pew Research Center shows a complicating factor: Voters on the left and right don’t feel very good about Washington’s ability to fix the situation.
