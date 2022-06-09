ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The New Direction That Riders Want for Our Transit Agency

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe welcome a new direction, so long as it is one that expands service, fare affordability, and accessibility for all. Today the Port Authority unveiled the new name for the transit system that we ride every day: Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT). The website announces the change with a banner that reads,...

www.pittsburghforpublictransit.org

CBS Pittsburgh

More slowdowns for drivers expected as Rt. 28 construction project is expanded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the biggest road construction projects of the year is getting bigger.We're talking about the Rt. 28 work around the Highland Park Bridge -- and the additions come with more slowdowns for drivers.More work is coming outside the Highland Park Bridge construction zone, but let's start with some issues that have come up in that area.Reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 hasn't gone quite as planned, and as a result, has delayed the work.The reopening of that Northbound ramp now won't take place until around the end of July.Since it's going to take longer, PennDOT has also decided to keep the Delafield Avenue ramp closed, which should reopen by mid-July.Once the ramp from the bridge reopens, in late July, the outbound ramp from Delafield will close for reconstruction.PennDOT says it's taking the approach of getting all their work in the area done at one time and then getting out of people's way for as many years as possible.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Will rebranding Pittsburgh buses work?

On Thursday, Port Authority of Allegheny County ceased to be. But it didn’t go anywhere. The buses still roll. So does the T. But with the unveiling of a new idea, Port Authority became Pittsburgh Regional Transit. It’s called rebranding. It’s a way that organizations — often big names...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lease deal fills Jeannette Industrial Park

The Jeannette Industrial Park is sold out. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. this week approved a 5-year deal to lease a more than 50,000 square-foot space in the park to Scott Electric. “Obviously, we’re very excited to bring Jeannette Industrial Park to full occupancy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

New Dunkin’ Opens On Route 8

The new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is now open. Members of the community joined Dunkin’ employees and the Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns the new restaurant, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dunkin’ is serving any-size hot or ice coffee for $0.99 all day. The post New Dunkin’...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee

Norwin will pay a $15,755 building permit fee for a school roof project unless the North Huntingdon commissioners reverse a 4-3 decision last week that rejected the school’s request to waive the fee, as has been done in the past for nonprofits. The commissioners cited what they said was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill to ban fracking in Allegheny County parks gets additional support

Allegheny County Council held a public meeting Thursday about a bill that proposes banning natural-gas drilling, aka fracking, in the nine county parks. The hearing was met with great fanfare from local environmental activists. The bill was first introduced in 2021, and the effort has increased its support since then,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Parkway East restrictions: Crash adds to woes for drivers on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash that happened on the Parkway East, which was already seeing slow-downs due to a 15-days lane restriction that started Friday night near Bates Street. The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday on the inbound side right near...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some fans treated by EMS, taken to hospital at Kenny Chesney tailgate

Twenty-two people were taken to a hospital Saturday for issues stemming from tailgating on Pittsburgh’s North Shore before the Kenny Chesney concert, according to city police. Paramedics treated 52 people. None of the patients were critical, according to public information officer Maurice Matthews. The reasons for hospitalizations and transports...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Charges Energy Corporation of America, Two Employees For Environmental Crimes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police determine cause of truck overturning inside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cause of a truck overturning inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel last week has been determined. On Friday morning, a truck carrying a trailer of gardening equipment flipped inside the tunnel. According to state troopers, the truck and trailer were 8,000 pounds over the acceptable weight limit, which would have contributed to the brake failure that led to the truck overturning. Charges will be filed against both the driver and the owner of the truck for vehicle and equipment violations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battling fire in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on the scene for a fire on 7th Street and Cherry Way. Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. Allegheny...
BRADDOCK, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Much are Pittsburgh Parents Willing to Pay for Babysitters?

When a family’s au pair decided to take a few days of vacation from her regular child care duties, the mom turned to a community Facebook group in the Cranberry area in search of a babysitter for her two children, ages 6 and 2. “Pay range is negotiable starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA

