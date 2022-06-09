Miami police officer arrested for using Airtag to stalk ex-girlfriend

A 48-year-old Pompano Beach man has been linked to a deadly shooting during an armed robbery five years ago. Tedarel Preston was already in federal custody when arrested Friday on a Broward County grand jury indictment for first-degree felony murder. He is facing a total of 15 charges including robbery...
DORAL, Fla. – A Tennessee woman claimed she struck and injured two pedestrians in Doral over the weekend because she was in “fear for her life.”. According to police, Danlesha Nicole Hall, 30, of Nashville, was driving a rental car, a white Ford Fusion, when she fled the scene after hitting another car at Northwest 87th Avenue and 32nd Street.
A man was killed after an argument at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade escalated to a shooting Monday, police said. The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton. Miami-Dade Police said two men had a verbal argument at the store earlier in...
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested a Miami man who was reportedly found with more than 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, of which 32 were undersized. Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged with a number of misdemeanors for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching all of them out of season.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A security guard at a South Florida supermarket fatally shot a man who was attempting to enter the store after it closed, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at a Publix in downtown Hollywood shortly after the supermarket closed at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday, the Miami Herald reported.
Officers are asking for the public's help in finding the person who abused a six-year-old dog to the point where she could barely stand. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said a volunteer at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton found the dog Wednesday morning on the north side of the property.
DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
A Miami-Dade man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot his father to death with an assault rifle as he slept in his bed. Maurice Wright Jr., 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of his father, 50-year-old Maurice Wright, Miami-Dade Police said. Wright...
Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI – A heartbroken South Florida family remains in mourning months after their loved one was shot and killed by a Miami police officer. The grieving family gathered Wednesday night to demand justice. “We’re not sleeping and it’s not okay, a parent is not supposed to bury their son,”...
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. Officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 100th Street and 25th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Police taped off the area where they found Ariel Joyner deceased in the car. A former football coach of the...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials made an explosive entrance at a South Florida motel. The person who was staying in one of the rooms there is said to be a suspected killer. It happened at the Sinbad Motel in Miami, Wednesday afternoon. It was an explosive day at the motel located...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
The May 2021 mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall took three lives, injured 20 – some of them severely – and put law enforcement on high alert for what could have become a bloody gang war over the rest of 2021. But, based on interviews both...
MIAMI – One person is dead and another was taken the hospital after a car struck a pole in Miami’s Little River neighborhood overnight Friday, bursting into flames. Local 10 News obtained surveillance video showing sparks flying from a power pole as the high-end sports car slammed into it.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
