Miami police officer arrested for using Airtag to stalk ex-girlfriend

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.

2 DAYS AGO