ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami police officer arrested for using Airtag to stalk ex-girlfriend

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami-Dade police officer has been placed on...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

4th Suspect Arrested in 2017 Robbery and Shooting Death in Broward

A 48-year-old Pompano Beach man has been linked to a deadly shooting during an armed robbery five years ago. Tedarel Preston was already in federal custody when arrested Friday on a Broward County grand jury indictment for first-degree felony murder. He is facing a total of 15 charges including robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Doral hit-and-run suspect claims she hit, injured 2 ‘in fear for her life’

DORAL, Fla. – A Tennessee woman claimed she struck and injured two pedestrians in Doral over the weekend because she was in “fear for her life.”. According to police, Danlesha Nicole Hall, 30, of Nashville, was driving a rental car, a white Ford Fusion, when she fled the scene after hitting another car at Northwest 87th Avenue and 32nd Street.
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
keysweekly.com

MIAMI MAN ARRESTED FOR CATCHING 62 LOBSTER OUT OF SEASON

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested a Miami man who was reportedly found with more than 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, of which 32 were undersized. Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged with a number of misdemeanors for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching all of them out of season.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Officer Arrested#Stalk#House Arrest#Police#Apple Airtags
Click10.com

Police: Woman ran cosmetic recovery center out of Extended Stay hotel in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Man Accused of Murdering Sleeping Father With Assault Rifle

A Miami-Dade man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot his father to death with an assault rifle as he slept in his bed. Maurice Wright Jr., 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of his father, 50-year-old Maurice Wright, Miami-Dade Police said. Wright...
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Overnight Miami Gardens Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Man fatally shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim identified in fiery Miami crash that killed Lamborghini driver

MIAMI – One person is dead and another was taken the hospital after a car struck a pole in Miami’s Little River neighborhood overnight Friday, bursting into flames. Local 10 News obtained surveillance video showing sparks flying from a power pole as the high-end sports car slammed into it.
Click10.com

Sound of fatal shooting in Goulds caught on video cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
GOULDS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy