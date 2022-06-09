ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, MO

OPEN Route HH at Rock Creek in Macon County

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNIBAL - NOW OPEN: The Missouri Department of Transportation has opened...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Concordia Public Works Department to close road on Thursday

CONCORDIA, Mo. - City of Concordia Public Works Department announces a closure at the Concordia City Lake road, Thursday morning. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and stretches from the ramp road to the bridge. For information or questions pertaining to the closure, residents are advised...
CONCORDIA, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet Wednesday in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. - The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Wednesday. New business on the tentative agenda includes the approval of abatements. Visitor Lindsey Chaffin, of Great River Engineering, is scheduled to discuss bridge funding with the commission. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

UTV accident results in death, serious injuries

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A UTV accident results in a fatality and serious injuries. According to reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Donald J. Lay, of St. Charles, was traveling westbound at Chapel UTV Trail on Wildwood Estates Drive when he attempted to dive a UTV up an extreme incline at approximately 12 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle lost traction, overturned, and rolled down the hill.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

LIBERTY – Six suspects have been arrested as the result of a child enticement sting carried out by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations of Kansas City. Robert B. Koester, 32, of Springfield, Kansas City residents Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, Wilfredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, and Omar O....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Macon County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Macon County, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMZU

Citizen-requested state audit of the City of Polo in progress

POLO – A citizen-requested audit of the City of Polo is underway. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the audit was requested through the petition process, which was submitted with 89 verified signatures out of the required 87. Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this...
POLO, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Closed on Monday June 20th

North Central Missouri College will be closed on Monday, June 20th in observance of Juneteenth. This closing includes all buildings and offices at Main, Barton, North Belt, Maryville, and Bethany locations and no classes will be held. The Ketcham Community Center will have holiday hours and be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Vehicle occupant hospitalized with injuries

RAY COUNTY, MO - A Lawson passenger was not wearing a safety device during an accident Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Alexis Williams, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the right side of Route M, near 168 Road in Ray County. The car overturned according to the report. An occupant, Joshua Williams, 33, was treated for minor injuries at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Creek#Modot
KMZU

Mary Susan Reeter

Mary Susan Reeter age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. Susan was born the daughter of Samuel and Leona (Ott) Gibson on May 1, 1928 in Livingston County Missouri. She was a graduate of Lock Springs High School. On May 3, 1957 Susan was united in marriage to Leo Junior Reeter in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded Susan in death on July 21, 1992.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as: Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Six arrested for responding to undercover deputies in sting operation

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Investigators say six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempts to make sexual contact with a juvenile. There were no victims in the case, as each suspect was in contact with an undercover investigator with Clay County Sheriff posing as a teenager. The men are variously charged with sexual misconduct, and enticement.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard, 68, of Lexington, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Robin was born on May 8, 1954, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Paul Edward and Margaret (Morris) Jenkins. Survivors include: two sons, Jeremy Hollar of Blue Springs and Jason (Shanna) Kinnison of Richmond; daughter,...
LEXINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KMZU

Max Lee Murdock

Max Lee Murdock died Saturday, June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
LATHROP, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy